Ginny Hutcheson

It is that time again to save good, clean, saleable garage sale items for the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team to sell to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to support cancer patients’ programs, advocacy, education, and cancer research. On Nov. 14, the Relay team will host the garage sale at 2494 E Bluejay Bluff Lane from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are always welcome from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Items for sale may be donated at this location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 9 through 13. Prior to delivery, price all items from $0.25 on up with labels, price tags or tape. Items needed are household, sports, garden, bikes, tools, small appliances, small patio furniture, bar stools, end tables, etc. We cannot handle heavy furniture or other heavy items. (Volunteer for lifting, pick-up, and delivery.)

Since 2010 the team has raised over $45,000 just from the sale of donated items from Quail Creek residents. They have raised over $275,000 for the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research to find a cure for all cancer. The University of Arizona researchers often receive research grants from the American Cancer Society.

On April 3, 2027, the Quail Creek team will join other teams in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area at the Rancho Resort park at 15000 S Rancho Resort Blvd, Sahuarita, for the annual Relay For Life Event. Teams celebrate more cancer survivor birthdays and remember those who lost their cancer battle. Teams will be honoring survivors at 10 a.m. at the survivor/caregiver walk and social; participating in the Remembrance walk around noon and then the Finish the Fight walk ending at 4 p.m. To donate or join the team, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz. For more information on the Relay For Life team and how to help the team, email Ginny at rflginny@gmail.com.