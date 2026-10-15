Celebrate the Season with Song! PAG Chorus Show December 5

On Dec. 5, the chorus of the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will present Celebrate the Season with Song and we want you to join us!

The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom with the bar open at 5 p.m. Holiday food will be served while you are enjoying the show. Tickets can be purchased online through the PAG website at quailcreekpag.org starting on Oct. 20. Watch the Social Scene newsletter that day for information about purchasing tickets

You’ll surely have holiday memories when you hear classic favorites like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Christmastime Is Here,” and “It ’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” We’ll make you laugh with “Variations on Fa La La,” “No Time to Diet,” and a very minor “One Horse Open Sleigh.”

But that’s not all! Act Two will feature vocal solos and duets, a lovely Christmas waltz, and holiday numbers with flute, piano, and drums. Act Three will involve you! We’ll have a sing-along of “White Christmas “and “Jingle Bells,” then finish with our traditional “Silent Night.” What better way to begin the holiday season than by joining us!

So mark your calendar and come Deck the Halls with the PAG Chorus on Saturday, Dec. 5. For more information, contact Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829.