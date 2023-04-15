Quail Creek Wins Robson Trap Trials!

Vicki Ray

Quail Creek is the 2023 winner of the Robson Trap Trials, held March 24 at Casa Grande Trap and Skeet.

PebbleCreek, the 2022 winning community, hosted 74 shooters and their guests from Robson communities across Arizona for the 12th annual event. Participants shot three rounds of trap singles and capped the day with lunch and awards.

This unique trap-shooting contest combines the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and a winning community. Those five shooters each receive a trophy. Trophies also go to the top shooter in each community and the top three female and male shooters across all communities. Quail Creek will host the 2024 event.

Community Scores

Quail Creek: 346

PebbleCreek: 335

SaddleBrooke Ranch: 326

Robson Ranch: 307

Sun Lakes: 306

SaddleBrooke: 305

Quail Creek Top Shooters

David Athey, 73

Joan Brown, 72

James Bodoh, 68

Steve Owen, 67

Michael Cavalli, 66

Women’s Best of Field

Joan Brown, Quail Creek, 1st, 72

Joanne Pollock, PebbleCreek, 2nd, 66

Bonnie Athey, Quail Creek, 3rd, 60

Men’s Best of Field

David Athey, Quail Creek, 1st, 73

Jack Toews, Sun Lakes, 2nd, 73

Dennis Abbey, SaddleBrooke Ranch, 3rd, 69