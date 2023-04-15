Quail Creek Runners—A New Group

Alphie Smith

In January a new group in Quail Creek was formed—the Quail Creek Runners. Stuart Lisk, a new QC resident, initiated the process. Over a dozen residents have responded and are now members. The group also includes walkers.

The QC Runners are now a recognized activity in Quail Creek and will be hosting the Quail Creek 5K and 2K on Oct. 14 for runners and walkers.

The purpose of the QC Runners is to enjoy the social aspects of running/walking together on pavement and trails and to compete in races as a group. There are also plans to hold educational sessions focused on technique, training, safety, health, and much more.

To join the Quail Creek Runners, go to the GroupWorks website, our communication platform, and “Request Membership.” It is free to join, and all are welcome! The QC Runners meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month in the Ocotillo Room at the Kino Center.

Several in the group are already training together, preparing to compete in upcoming road races in Tucson. They will be wearing their new Quail Creek Runners T-shirts.

Contact: Stuart Lisk, [email protected]