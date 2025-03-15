Quail Creek Republicans Meet with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels

Pat Colburn

The Quail Creek Republican Club met on Feb 21. The Republican Club had the pleasure to hear from Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels on the status of our southern border

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels has been serving as Cochise County Sheriff since November of 2012. With over 40 years of law enforcement experience, he has a master’s degree in criminal justice management from Aspen University and is a Certified Public Manager from Arizona State University. Sheriff Dannels has held various leadership roles and has been recognized with numerous awards for his service.

He is actively involved in community outreach programs and serves on several advisory boards and councils. Sheriff Dannels is also a member of the National Sheriffs Association where he serves as the Border Security Chairman.

President Pat Colburn made opening remarks and welcomed new members and members who had renewed their memberships. She also thanked outgoing 2024 board members Bill Price and Deedee Stephens for their efforts in the club. She then introduced Sheriff Dannels.

Sheriff Dannels discussed the current border situation and his department’s integration with the CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and other border states and counties. He told some humorous and serious anecdotes of his personal and his department’s interaction with bad actors.

He spoke of the seriousness of the fentanyl epidemic and the smuggling of children and adults by the cartels. Sheriff Dannels also spoke briefly about the privately funded Border Operations Center located in Sierra Vista.

The Quail Creek Republican Club has an educational, informative, exciting, and fun year planned for 2025. Next month at our March 21 meeting the guest speakers will be U.S. District 6 Representative Juan Ciscomani and Town of Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from two elected officials about Congressional updates and the Town of Sahuarita. There is so much happening that affects all of us, regardless of political views. Everyone is invited to our meetings. The club is also working on a possible trip to Douglas later in the year, as well as a BBQ social.

You can join the club for the first time or renew your membership for 2025 by visiting the club’s website at www.quailcreekrepublicans.com or at any of our meetings.