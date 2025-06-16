Quail Creek Republicans Hear from Local Host of ‘Wake Up with Chris DeSimone’

Pat Colburn

The Quail Creek Republican Club met in the Kino Conference Center on May 23. President Pat Colburn welcomed all attendees.

She gave the floor to Christi Emery, Precinct 84 Committeeman, to discuss the latest information and news about Precinct 84. Christie recognized several of the precinct workers who were in attendance.

Pat then introduced Chris DeSimone, the meeting’s guest speaker. Chris is the host of the talk radio show Wake Up with Chris DeSimone. Chris is also the Vice President of Business Development for two companies: Live The Dream Media LLC and Blue-Chip Planning. Chris was born and raised in New York but now calls Oro Valley home. He is an unabashed supporter of all conservative causes. He speaks his mind and lets his audience know where he stands on those issues and causes. On Facebook he describes himself as a stubborn advocate for business owners, taxpayers, and the working poor.

Chris began by reviewing the ineffectiveness of the previous administration and the wild ride that we have been on for the past four months and the success of Republicans gaining control of both houses of the Arizona state legislature. He emphasized the need for Republicans to win elections and that all Republicans need to support the most conservative candidate who can win. That led to a discussion of Andy Biggs versus Karrin Taylor Robson for Governor and more discussion on reasons to avoid a contentious primary.

Chris then switched to county, city, and school board elections and announced that he is going to run for Oro Valley City Council. He brought up an idea that he has floated about annexations and areas breaking off and forming a new county. He stressed the importance of good candidates running for any of those three entities. He emphasized the importance of these positions as building a “farm team” for more advanced political positions.

A very active and engaging Q&A session followed.

Pat then gave some closing comments and gave a brief outline of the year’s planned guest speakers and events. The planned guest for June is Karrin Taylor Robson, candidate for the primary for Arizona Governor.

You can join the club for the first time or renew your membership for 2025 by visiting the club’s website at www.quailcreekrepublicans.com or contact Pat Colburn at 720-530-3594 or patcolburn5@hotmail.com for more information.