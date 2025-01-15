Lenny Friedman

On Dec. 18, 20 Quail Creek Pickleball Boys Night Out members and spouses attended the Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls AHL hockey game. The Roadrunners won 5-1.

The Quail Creek Pickleball Boys Night Out group plays round-robins on Monday and Thursday nights and Sunday mornings. They also meet to drill and have formed an APPL team.

The “Boys” often share food and adult beverages after playing highly competitive, friendly, and fun pickleball. The friendships and camaraderie shared by all is an example and advantage of pickleball in Quail Creek. More future social outings are planned.