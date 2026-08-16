Quail Creek Ladies Interclub Season 2026

Maggi Gruber

Congratulations to the ladies who played in the 2026 Quail Creek Interclub Tournament. Led by Captain Jane Gibson, Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association’s (QCLGA) Interclub Team had an exciting and successful season finishing with a second place gross for the 2026 season against five teams from CCGV, Torres Blancas, Canoa Ranch, San Ignacio, and Desert Hills. First Place Gross Interclub winner was Desert Hills.

Interclub is a spring/summer competition among six local Green Valley golf clubs with each club hosting one event, resulting in a final Interclub Championship Team Winner.

Qualifying rounds are held to determine the players for each event. All QCLGA members are eligible to sign up for Interclub play and then compete in qualifying rounds, which are held concurrently with regular league play days.

QCLGA’s Jane Gibson was elected Captain of the Captains to run Interclub 2027. She would like to thank all the participants for a wonderful season, and we look forward to 2027.