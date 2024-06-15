Lenny Friedman

The Quail Creek Disc Golf Club (QCDGC) held an organizational meeting in the Kino Center on Feb. 29, which was attended by 70 Quail Creek residents. As a result of the meeting, a QCDGC GroupWorks site was created and a temporary board of directors was established with President Lenny Friedman (started the Quail Creek Pickleball Club), Vice President Paul Leuthold (retired director of Parks and Recreation in Wisconsin and Washington), Secretary Dusty Friedman (past president of the Quail Creek Painting Club), and Treasurer Bill Foraker (past unit rep leader and musician). Dillon Gassaway, a professional disc golf player, past president of the Tucson Disc Golf Association, and disc golf course designer, helped to answer many questions at the meeting.

On May 3 Dillon and two other disc golf players from Tucson set up five disc golf baskets at the soccer field in Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park and taught 40 Quail Creek residents how to throw discs. On May 17 seven Quail Creek residents carpooled to Tucson and played disc golf at Loma Verde Disc Golf Course with the volunteer help of Dillon Gassaway. There are currently 10 disc golf courses in Tucson and another course planned for Man in the Maze Park in Sahuarita.

There are currently 110 members of the Quail Creek Disc Golf Club GroupWorks. The QCDGC has proposed that Robson Communities build an 18-hole disc golf course on the west and north sides of the new Quail Creek pickleball courts. The graveled paths can be used by Quail Creek residents and guests for additional walking trails. The proposed land is in the floodplain and adjacent to the railroad tracks.

If you are interested in joining QCDGC or have questions, email temporary QCDGC President Lenny Friedman at [email protected].