Doug Shumway

The Quail Creek Country Club Dancers invite all Quail Creek residents to our next dance on Tuesday, March 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the spacious Madera Crystal Ballroom. Come enjoy plenty of room to dance to swing, rumba, waltz, foxtrot, and country. Singles are welcome. We have retained Steve Otrosa as our DJ to play two hours of your favorite tunes. The cost is $5 per person, and dress is dressy casual. Come enjoy the music and have fun dancing!

Contact Dinah Shumway at 760-285-5801 for more information.