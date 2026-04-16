QCPC Picklepalooza

Shireen Kolarik

Quail Creek Pickleball Club members had a gas at their largest event ever. On March 14, 30 courts and both ramadas were used to host over 150 players and 20 volunteers for our first Picklepalooza. Members grooved to music from the Woodstock Festival, curated by Bill Foraker, while they played pickleball, met new friends, caught some rays, and enjoyed lunch from the Horizons Bistro. The courts were swinging. Events were organized for all skill levels. Beginners benefited from assisted play, as coaches gave advice while beginners played full games. Intermediate levels jazzed to a different type of play where winners stayed on the courts and split up, and losers rotated to new courts using a paddle saddle. Some players dug this so much they asked to borrow the equipment to do it again in their regular groups. Advanced levels had a blast with competitive play and jawing between rounds.

Many fab volunteers helped with this event. QCPC members and friends took orders for lunch before play started, helped organize and run the different groups, and served wraps from the Bistro. The weather was outta sight, and members enjoyed lunch and cookies after play.

The pickleball club is looking forward to more happenin’ events with different formats, including social, semi-competitive, and competitive play. QCPC is in the process of forming an Events Committee to organize a variety of fun experiences for members. Far out!

Much love to the following volunteers for their support: Kathleen Baker, Bobbi Jo Blythe, Frank Maier, Frank Baker, Todd Gibbons, Michael Myers, Brenda Davis, Nick Espinosa, Lauren Miene, Al Wascher, Pat Kolarik, Shireen Kolarik, Joan Wickstrom, Linda Collins, Peggy Myers, Lon Collins, Cindy Wascher, Steve Wade, Colleen Ebert, and Cathy Denney.

Peace, Love, and Pickleball