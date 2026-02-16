QCLGA In-House State Medallion Winners

Kathy Brogdon

Bobbi Jo Rathvon and Mary Ann Hagermann secured spots in the In-House QCLGA 2025 State Medallion qualifiers, earning the opportunity to compete at the State Medallion Tournament.

For this competition, the Low Gross and Low Net winners were determined by adding together each participant’s two best scores from four designated playdays. Bobbi Jo, with a score of 161, was the Low Gross winner. Mary Ann, with a score of 133, was the Low Net winner.

Unfortunately, Mary Ann suffered an injury prior to the State Tournament held Jan. 9-11, 2026, at Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes, Ariz., and was unable to compete. But Jean Kienitz, the QCLGA runner-up Low Net winner, stepped in and competed in the State competition with Bobbi Jo.

Congratulations to these three talented golfers!