QCBC 10-Ball Tournament

Mike Ohrel and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) held its latest in-house event for its members on April 13. The tournament was the very challenging game of 10-Ball. It took place in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse.

The first-place winner was Dave Sypkens, a newer club member. Manny Quijada finished in second place. Only six club members participated in the tournament. It was still a grueling, competitive contest, with 15 matches played among the competitors until there was a winner.

The 10-Ball Tournament followed BCA (Billiard Congress of America) rules, as well as some special in-house rules. QCBC also uses a handicap system to level the playing field and to allow all players an opportunity to win.

In-house tournaments are usually held on the first Saturday of every month. The next tournament will be the more popular game of 8-Ball.

In-house tournaments are open to club members only. If you are interested in playing, please join the Billiards Club (all levels are welcome). QCBC offers other membership games and training sessions that members can enjoy. For information about joining, visit our web page at qcbilliards.com.