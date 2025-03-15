QC Lapidary and Jewelry Class—Fringe Earrings

Earrings by Gayle Harthcock Earrings by Beth Matson Earrings by Lisa Johnson

Three talented jewelry artists joined Cathy Hasson’s Fringe Earring class and began exploring the endless possibilities of design using this technique.

Native Americans use beads in many of their earrings, clothing, purses, and pendants. The article “Threads of Heritage: Unraveling the Rich Tapestry of Native American Beads, Traditional Patterns, and Significance” states, “The symbolism within Native American beadwork goes beyond aesthetics; it serves as a form of communication, storytelling, and spiritual expression.”