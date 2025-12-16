QC Lady 9ers Results

Gayle Montgomery
10/09 TENS
Flight 1: 1st Elizabeth Hays, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd, Jan Topolski, 4th June Stefanko
Flight 2: 1st Jackie Comito, 2nd Susan Struthers, 3rd Min Yeon, 4th Jill Wibbenhorst, 5th Barb Ryan
Flight 3: 1st Chalie Womack, 2nd Cathy Thiele, 3rd Lee Schmidt, 4th Martha Taylor, 5th Margaret Maytag
10/16 EVENS
Flight 1: 1st Jan Topolski, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Althea Critchlow, 4th Linda Morud, 5th Frannie Vanselow, 6th Gail Whitman, 7th Holly Crombie, 8th Janine Schable
Flight 2: 1st Cindy Kromer, 2nd Elaine Wood, 3rd Sherry Gall, 4th Susan Struthers
Flight 3: 1st Lee Schmidt, 2nd Jeanne Crispin, 3rd Terri Didrickson, 4th Diane Gordon
10/23 Throw Out Two Worst Holes
Flight 1: 1st Elizabeth Hays, 2nd Margaret Collins, 3rd Frieda Gagliardi, 4th Althea Critchlow
Flight 2: 1st Frannie Vanselow, 2nd Yeon Min, 3rd Holly Crombie, 4th Sherry Gall, 5th Michele Petitti
Flight 3: 1st Chalie Womack, 2nd Jackie Comito, 3rd Billie Harsch, 4th Gayle Montgomery
Flight 4: 1st Millie Harris, 2nd Yvonne Sorrenson, 3rd Diane Gordon, 4th Peggy Swanson
11/06 Presidents Cup – Round 1
Flight 1: 1st Linda Morud, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Elizabeth Cyprien, 4th Jan Topolski, 5th Althea Critchlow
Flight 2: 1st Sherry Gall, 2nd Michele Petitti, 3rd Yeon Min, 4th Debby Gorman, 5th Alyce Macnini, 6th Rebecca Borek, 7th Connie Trueman
Flight 3: 1st Gayle Montgomery, 2nd Linda Roeller, 3rd Carol Wood, 4th Elaine Wood
Flight 4: 1st Charlene Brehm, 2nd Millie Harris, 3rd Diane Gordon, 4th Martha Taylor, 5th Carol Sheppard
11/13 Presidents Cup – Round 2
Flight 1: 1st Frieda Gagliardi, 2nd Janine Schable, 3rd Elizabeth Cyprien, 4th Cheryl Hauser, 5th Pam Douvia, 6th Barbara Hogan
Flight 2: 1st Sherry Gall, 2nd Kerry Bishop, 3rd Alyce Mancini, 4th Frannie Vanselow, 5th Debby Gorman, 6th Jill Wibbenhorst, 7th Dannette Palmer
Flight 3: 1st Chalie Womack, 2nd Gayle Montgomery, 3rd Elaine Wood, 4th Barbara Ryan, 5th Anastasia Davis
Flight 4: 1st Millie Harris, 2nd Flossie Oday, 3rd Barbara Lando, 4th Peggy Kimes, 5th Lori Williams, 6th Debbie Valenzano