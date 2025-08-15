QC Lady 9er Results

Gayle Montgomery
6/05 Two Mulligans
Flight 1: 1st Debby Gorman, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Elizabeth Hays, 4th Elizabeth Cyprien, 5th Margaret Collins
Flight 2: 1st Billie Harsch, 2nd Linda Malone, 3rd Susan Struthers, 4th Carol Dixon, 5th Wanda Martin
Flight 3: 1st Martha Taylor, 2nd Lee Schmidt, 3rd Gail Gentling, 4th Carol Wood, 5th Catherine Thiele
6/12 Two Blind Holes
Flight 1: 1st Frieda Gagliardi, 2nd Margaret Collins, 3rd Carol Dixon, 4th Susan Wood, 5th Dannette Palmer, 6th Rebecca Borek
Flight 2: 1st Billie Harsch, 2nd Chaille Womack, 3rd Diane Gordon, 4th Carol Sheppard, 5th Catherine Thiele
6/19 Stableford
Flight 1: 1st Frieda Gagliardi, 2nd Bonnie Dean, 3rd Julie Mocek, 4th Linda Malone, 5th Margaret Collins
Flight 2: 1st Peggy Swanson, 2nd Diane Gordon, 3rd Carol Wood, 4th Carol Sheppard, 5th Chaille Womack
6/26 ONES
Flight 1: 1st Julie Mocek, 2nd (tie) Frieda Gagliardi/Frannie Vanselow, 4th Linda Malone, 5th Patty Ackerman
Flight 2: 1st Billie Harsch, 2nd Challie Womack, 3rd Bonnie Hansmeyer, 4th Phylis McCullough, 5th Millie Hariis
7/3 Red, White, and Blue
Flight 1: Debby Gorman, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Althea Critchlow, 4th Rebecca Borek
Flight 2: 1st Julie Mocek, 2nd Linda Malone, 3rd Gayle Montgomery, 4th Dannette Palmer
Flight 3: 1st Bonnie Hansmeyer, 2nd Peggy Swanson, 3rd Millie Harris, 4th Carol Sheppard, 5th Challie Womack
7/10 Low Net
Flight 1: 1st Althea Critchlow, 2nd Margaret Collins, 3rd Frieda Gagliardi, 4th Linda Morud
Flight 2: 1st Challie Womack, 2nd Carol Wood, 3rd Linda Malone, 4th Holly Crombie
Flight 3: 1st Millie Harris, 2nd Bonnie Hansmeyer, 3rd Martha Taylor, 4th Debbie Valenzano
7/17 Tee Switcheroo
Flight 1: 1st Margaret Collins, 2nd Rebecca Borek, 3rd Debby Gorman
Flight 2: 1st Gayle Montgomery, 2nd Linda Malone, 3rd Billie Harsch, 4th Lee Schmidt
Flight 3: 1st Lori Williams, 2nd Debbie Valenzano,3rd Millie Harris, 4th Carol Sheppard
7/24 ODDS
Flight 1: 1st Margaret Collins, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd Debby Gorman, 4th Dannette Palmer
Flight 2: 1st Billie Harsch, 2nd Carol Wood, 3rd Elaine Wood
Flight 3: 1st Millie Harris, 2nd Lee Schmidt, 3rd Peggy Swanson, 4th Lori Williams