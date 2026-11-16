Gayle Montgomery

August 27 Evens

Flight 1: 1 Pauletta Fuller, 2 Susan Wood, 3 Brenda Davis, 4 Margaret Collins, 5 Michele Petitti, 6 Holly Crombie

Flight 2: 1 Roni Carrick, 2 Elaine Wood, 3 Deb Valenzano, 4 Billie Harsch, 5 Bonnie Hansmeyer, 6 Lee Schmidt

September 3 Net T’s and F’s

Flight 1: 1 Pauletta Fuller, 2 Fran Bade, 3 Althea Critchlow, 4 Margaret Collins

Flight 2: 1 Elaine Wd, 2 Gayle Montgomery, 3 Chaille Womack, 4 Diane Gordon

Flight 3: 1 Billie Harsch, 2 Martha Taylor, 3 Millie Harris

September 10

Flight 1: 1 Pauletta Fuller, 2 Margaret Collins, 3 Kathy Dorr 4 Susie Fain

Flight 2: 1 Elaine Wood, 2 Diane Gordon, 3 Holly Crombie, 4 Connie Trueman

Flight 3: 1 Carol Wood, 2 Roni Carrick, 3 Carol Sheppard, 4 Jeanne Crispin

The Quail Creek Lady 9er Golf Club mission is to provide a safe and fun environment for lady golfers, while offering to assist and support each member to attain her golf goals. It is our mission to encourage each member to have a memorable experience by offering an environment of camaraderie, support and friendship while learning the rules and etiquette of golf—and most importantly in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Please reach out to us if you are interested in learning more about our club. My email is: jmgm4950@gmail.com.