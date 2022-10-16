Overseeding Update

The grass in common area turf (including the medians) was scalped over the past several weeks in preparation for the winter rye grass overseeding. The planting of the rye grass is called overseeding because you are planting rye seed over the existing Bermuda. Over the course of the next several weeks, you will notice an increase in watering, which will allow the winter rye seed to germinate. Watering is scheduled every 2 hours beginning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for 2 to 4 minutes per valve each day.

Overseeded lawns will include the grass near the event lawn, around the clubhouse, the first four-way stop (Grill/Clubhouse) along Quail Crossing Blvd., the lawn in Unit 35b, and the grass to the south side of the front entrance on Old Nogales. While the winter rye seed germinates, it is imperative that everyone (including dogs) stay off of the grass until further notice. While inconvenient, this will prevent dead spots and allow the seed to germinate and grow successfully.

The dog park will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 3, and remain closed for approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

While Arizona is traditionally seen as a desert state with cactus, agave, and coyotes, one of the many perks we are able to enjoy year round is the ability to have a green lawn. If you are a new resident, you may not be familiar with the overseeding process for our climate. In Arizona, our summer grass (Bermuda) goes dormant during the winter, so we seed it with a winter grass (rye) that will grow in the existing Bermuda grass bed. This is so the grass can continue to have a beautiful green look.

Please watch your emails for future announcements of when the overseeded lawn is available for use.