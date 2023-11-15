Out of the Darkness Walk 2023

Perri Jones

This year, the Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention took place on Oct. 14 in Reid Park. More than 1,000 people attended this year. Quail Creek was well represented by AZ Team Andrew: Captain Perri Jones and team members Mary Smith, Liz Ashby, Beth Davis, Karen Stensrud, Carole Kane, Skip Jones, Bill Foraker, Julie Sherwood, Debra Morrison, Teri Bartlett, Gwen Kaplan, Linn Myrick, Diana Paul, Cyndy Gierada, Barb Miller, and Margo Elsner, with Lisa Stilson, David Elsner, and Denise Doughty signing on as virtual walkers.

AZ Team Andrew was recognized for the second year in a row as the top fundraising team, with a total of $6,240, nearly doubling last year’s donations! Team Captain Perri was second in individual fundraising, with a total of $1,175. Perri would also like to thank those who donated raffle prizes: Perri Jones, Elizabeth Heintz, Linda Surmacewicz, Kathy Hamilton, Lynda Rivard, Quail Creek Country Club, and local Green Valley businesses Pub 22, Moqah, and Maria’s. Preliminary numbers indicate the raffle prizes added an additional $450. And a special thank you to Cyndy and Tom Gierada of Sunsational Cruises for their “Prevention Sponsorship,” a first for AZ Team Andrew!

The Out of the Darkness Walks are held country-wide to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health issues and to support those who have lost a loved one to suicide.