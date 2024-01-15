Open Auditions for ‘Wrong Window’ February 2 and 3

All QC residents are welcome to audition for the Performing Arts Guild’s Spring Show, Wrong Window. Show dates are May 2, 3, and 4, with rehearsals beginning in mid-February. Never acted before? Do your friends tell you how funny you are? Well, why not give acting a shot? If you are not a performer, the Performing Arts Guild is also looking for people to help behind the scenes with props, stage management, costumes, makeup, and more.

Wrong Window is a comedy farce that pays tribute to Master of Horror Alfred Hitchcock. New York couple Marnie and Jeff think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor do away with his wife. After they draw their torn curtain, the lady vanishes, and suspicion places murder beyond a shadow of a doubt. The bumbling witnesses sneak into their neighbor’s apartment, and the fun begins. Among multiple door-slammings, body snatchings, and a frantic flashlight chase scene, two questions remain: Who killed Lila Larswald? And … if she’s not dead … then who is?

Auditions will be held in the Gold Room of the Madera clubhouse on Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. We need three or four women and four or five men who are capable of physical comedy (running, crawling, etc.). No preparation is needed, and people who audition for the show will read various parts. If you are not available to attend on the audition dates, other arrangements can be made.

All those wishing to audition will be asked to fill out a contact sheet, and you should bring a list of conflicts during the rehearsal period—doctor appointments, scheduled trips, and dates of other commitments. These dates are needed to set rehearsal schedules.

To schedule an audition, get the show script, or for more information, contact the show’s director, Paul White, at 520-820-3692 or [email protected].