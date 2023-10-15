Old friendships were renewed and new friendships formed when the Nurses of Quail Creek gathered for the first time since pre-COVID. Future meetings will be monthly on the third Tuesday of the month for now with the focus on education, socializing, sharing food, and having fun. Communication will be by email, with a future conversion to GroupWorks.

The next meeting, “Did Someone Say Salads?” will be on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m., with information about Dispatch Health. More details will follow. Questions? Contact Carol at [email protected].