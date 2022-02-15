Joyce Shumate

Looking for adventure? Want to spark your curiosity and learn about the national parks of Arizona? On Feb. 18, the Let’s Travel Club’s program will be presented by Gil Lusk, a Quail Creek resident. His presentation will be on all the national parks in Arizona. After 35 years in the U.S. National Park Service, he is well versed in all the parks in the U.S. and here in Arizona. As a park lover and visitor for the last 70 years, he wants everyone to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of our national parks and the knowledge and progress shared by our living history parks and monuments.

Arizona is home to some of the most stunning landscapes on the planet. From the jaw-dropping cliffs of the Grand Canyon to the arid and rocky terrain of Southern Arizona, there are endless scenes of natural beauty to admire and explore. And when it comes to national parks and monuments, there’s truly something for everyone.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lusk provided his considerable knowledge and experience in essays and books including Considered Opinions and National Parks, Our Living National Treasures, A Time for Concern, which was published in 2019.

Many QC residents remember Dr. Lusk from the monthly newsletter he wrote called QC Snippets & Sahuarita News.

Did you know that there are 24 national parks here in Arizona? How many can you name? How many have you visited? If you’d like to learn more, join us to hear all about Arizona national parks on Friday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Kino Center, Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms, open to all Quail Creek residents. Hope to see you there!