Mrs. Santa Is Coming to Town

Peggy McGee

The weather may not seem like it, but Christmas is just around the corner. It will soon be time for Christmas in July—the Quail Creek Lady Putters’ annual collection for the Green Valley Community Food Bank. The drive will be held on Wednesday, July 24. That morning the Lady Putters will be donning holiday tops, hats, and jewelry.

Even if one is unable to putt that morning, they may drop off donations on the back patio of the clubhouse between 7:45 and 9 a.m.

The most needed food items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and fish, peanut butter, cereals (preferably low-sugar varieties), protein drinks, rice, pasta, and beans. Among other food items, canned soups and packaged nuts and seeds are high on their needs list.

In addition to food, the food bank especially needs toilet tissue and hygiene products like soaps, conditioners, toothpaste, floss, and brushes. In the non-food category, the most needed item is hygiene products for women. Some of the students have told food bank volunteers that they have been unable to go to school during their menstrual periods, because their families could not afford to buy hygiene products.

There will be envelopes available on July 24 for those who wish to make a credit card or other monetary donation. Checks should be made payable to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona with “Green Valley Food Bank” on the memo line.

The Putters hope that even non-members will support this food drive, because donations are generally down during the summer months when so many are traveling to beat the heat.