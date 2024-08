Peggy McGee

Some weeks, no one gets a hole-in-one for the Putters’ Money Hole contest, and then on July 17, four ladies (Carol Sheppard, Char Brehm, Diane Dodd, and Lee Schmidt) were successful. Nancy Hatch also got a hole-in-one for the money hole in July. Each went home $5 richer.

Diane Dodd also scored five holes-in-one on a single day in July.