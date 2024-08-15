July’s 9-Ball Tournament in the Billiards Room

Mike Ohrel and Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) hosted their in-house 9-Ball Tournament on July 6 in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse. Ten members of QCBC showed up to play the fun and fast game of 9-ball. The winner was Kay Mertes. Second place went to Bob Coulter. Mike Ohrel facilitated the event.

With fewer players competing, a double-elimination round was held; a format where each player is guaranteed to play at least two matches before being eliminated. There were no handicaps for this tournament, as everyone was competing at the same skill level: Advanced.

Mertes went undefeated in the first four matches, moving her to the finals. Coulter faced Mertes in the finals. Coulter took the first round of the finals but needed to win against Mertes in the second round. Mertes stood her ground and shot well, winning the match by two games to zero.

Congratulations to first-place Kay Mertes and to runner-up Bob Coulter who is often in the final matches of the QCBC tournaments.

The in-house monthly tournaments are open to the men and women of QCBC.