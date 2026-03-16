Military Baby Shower Continues the Tradition of Community Support

Connie Vaughan

Thirty minutes North of Green Valley is the Morris Air National Guard Base, home to the premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing. It is one of the largest ANG (Air National Guard) wings in the country and resides next to Tucson International Airport. Guardsmen provide ready forces in support of civil authorities and wartime operations. The Air National Guard’s Federal Mission is to maintain well-trained, well-equipped units available for prompt mobilization during war and aid during national emergencies (such as natural disasters or civil disturbances). Besides some of the best commissioned flight officers, there is a cadre of enlisted men and women soldiers in supporting roles, from aircraft and flight operations to logistics, security forces, and contracting. These enlisted soldiers are part of America’s Volunteer Military, and support for them and their families is critical to the success of the 162nd Wing’s Mission.

Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek (CHHQC) has been supporting the 162nd Wing for the past 15 years, holding baby showers for our military families and their newborn patriots. The baby shower is held on National Armed Forces Day, which falls this year on Saturday, May 16. This year’s baby shower will have 30 expectant parents, with CHHQC providing each family with new baby clothes, diapers, and sundry items to support these new patriots. Also, the Quail Creek Quilting Covey has been busy making baby quilts, and several residents are busy knitting and crocheting afghans and booties.

Jane Reichert and her committee of baby shower volunteers from CHHQC need the help of Quail Creek residents through their donations of new baby clothes for newborns through 12 months (girls, boys, and neutral gender). Starting March 23 through April 30, donations of new baby clothes can be dropped off at the Madera clubhouse lobby where baskets will be marked “CHHQC Baby Shower.” Additional drop-off locations are located at the following addresses:

2085 E. Cypress Canyon Drive

1528 E. Dahlia Drive

2285 E. Copper Valley Way

* Monetary donations can be dropped off at this location in the box marked “Donation.” Cash or check is accepted. Checks should be addressed to Kathy Krieg (CHHQC treasurer) and in memo line notate “Military Baby Shower.”

If you have any questions, email qccaringheartshands@gmail.com.