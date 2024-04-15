Mike Ladd: Hole-in-One

Congratulations to fellow Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association member Mike Ladd for scoring a hole-in-one on Road Runner number 6 on Saturday, March 16. Way to go, Mike!

It was reported that Mike scored the hole-in-one using a 7 iron at a distance of 150 yards, and his playing partners were Kelly Ladd, Alan Bravin, and Rose Bravin.

Quoting him, “I hit from the silver tees, pin was in the center, and I added a club, as the wind was into us off the tee—150 playing 160 that day. Flushed it. Did not see it go in.”