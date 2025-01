Sandy Veydt Lynn Erfer Dana Lin Lois Madsen

Lisa Johnson

Four enthusiastic ladies participated in Cathy Hasson’s Basic Bead Stringing class on Nov. 12. They designed necklaces, strung beads on wire, and learned the best way to add a closure. Sandy Veydt brought beautiful pearls and strung them on silk thread with knots between each pearl. It was more challenging than wire stringing but well worth it, as the result was a stunning heirloom necklace.

All the finished projects were outstanding!