Students Using the grinder Cindy Skinner and Audrey Bender Steve Piepmeier, Bezel to Bail class Carol Wiser and Lisa Johnson Wire-wrapped pendant projects, Nov. 22, 2022

The Quail Creek Lapidary and Jewelry Club members continue to learn new skills and produce amazing art. From cutting and setting stones, to torching and forming metals, they explore the many possibilities available in this vibrant and popular club.