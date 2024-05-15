Lady Putters Support Military Baby Shower

Peggy McGee

The Lady Putters put down their golf clubs for a few hours and went shopping to buy baby gifts for 30 expectant moms from the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, in Tucson. The Shower, held on Armed Forces Day each year, is sponsored by Quail Creek’s Caring Hearts & Hands Club, which also receives donations from many Quail Creek residents.

The Putters’ donations included nine handmade baby quilts, bibs, sleepers, onesies, bath towels, wipes, spoons, outfits for both boys and girls, and, of course, diapers to help fill the baskets for the moms-to-be. In addition, Carmen Wesener from Wisconsin, cousin of Putters President Janet Wegner, donated over 100 handmade baby bibs.

The Lady Putters Leadership Team used the $635 received in monetary donations from club members and the Putters Club to purchase outfits in a variety of sizes from newborn to 12 months.