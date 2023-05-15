Lady Putters Keep on Scoring

Peggy McGee

Members of the Lady Putters kept improving their scores as the weather improved. Eight ladies managed to get a hole-in-one on the Money Hole, the hole for the weekly putting session believed to be the most difficult. Achieving this milestone were Linda Weissman, Carol Bartoletti, Elaine Walker, Judy McKinley, Donna Bruell, Jonel Dlugos, Lynda Pilcher, and Sharon Minard.

Scoring six holes-in-one was Cathy Thiele, while Lynda Pilcher and Sharon Minard each scored five.

The Lady Putters are now on their summer hours. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with putting starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. There is a $1 greens fee each time one putts. Newcomers are invited to give the Putters a try. All that is needed are a $1 bill (no change, please), a putter, and a ball. No golfing experience necessary. The more seasoned ladies will offer putting tips and many words of encouragement.