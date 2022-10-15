Lady Putters Going on Winter Schedule

Peggy McGee

Overseeding closures meant the Lady Putters were less active for the past few weeks, but the group still celebrated a few victories. Linda Weissman and Judy McKinley both got a hole-in-one on the Money Hole, the most difficult of the week. They each earned $5 for the achievement. Patty Kozma and Yoshie Hennessey each got five holes-in-one on a single day, making them eligible for a quail pin.

Beginning Oct. 12, Putters resumed putting at 10 a.m. This winter schedule will remain in effect through April. Putters are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m. for registration and announcements.

Ladies who are not Putters members are invited to give the group a try. Both owners and renters are eligible to join. All one needs is one ball, a putter, and the $1 weekly greens fee. The fun, camaraderie, and new friends one makes are worth more than $1!

The Lady Putters is also taking orders for a new club shirt. They have samples to help interested ladies choose the right size.