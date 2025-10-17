Lady Putters Earn More Awards

Peggy McGee

At the end-of-summer burger luncheon, the Lady Putters awarded trophies to four ladies who had excelled despite the summer heat.

Jonel Dlugos was the Low Gross winner with a score of 33.38. The Low Net winner with a score of 27.00 was Deanne Holtz. Wanda Stabb scored an amazing 27 holes-in-one to win the Most Holes-in-One trophy.

As the last four weeks of the summer putting season drew to a close, there were only two members who scored a hole-in-one on the money hole: Patti Baker and Gwen Vaught. Each earned $5 for her achievement.

When it came to holes-in-one, Putters President Janet Wegner scored nine on one occasion and seven on another. Jonel Dlugos and Wendy Van Dyck each scored eight and five on different days, and Shirley Daschel and Diane Gordon hit seven holes-in-one on one day. Those hitting six holes-in-one included Cathy Thiele, Peggy Swanson, Cathy Zach, and Carol Sheppard. Carol also scored five the following week.

Randi Kauppi, who has earned the Putters pin for the past several years, scored five holes-in-one three weeks in a row. Others getting five holes-in-one during the reporting period included Carole Nowak, Roni Carrick, Yoshie Hennessey, Kathy Row, Cindy Losk, Mary Matheys, Sylvia Butler, Ann Hay, Jill Wibbenhorst, Julie Daines, and Patty Hall.