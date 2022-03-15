Lady Niners, Fun, Love, and Championship Play

Cindy Gong

The Quail Creek Lady 9ers have been busy enjoying some great golfing weather and social events.

On Jan. 27 the “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” day consisted of the three Quail Creek ladies’ clubs: Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association, Lady 9ers, and Putters joined together in teams of three. The 18-hole players and the 9-hole players alternated drives and fairway shots, with the Putters having the honors of getting that darn ball in the hole! This was a fun and interesting game with great camaraderie and team support.

The Valentine’s Guest Day on Feb. 10 had a full roster in a short time. 9ers picked their partners (spouse, friend, new friend) to enjoy a sunny, albeit chilly, day. The contest of Longest Putt on Par 3s and Closest to the Line on Par 5s of Roadrunner brought out the competitive, yet loving spirit in all!

Rounding out February play was the three-day Club Championship, with Althea Critchlow taking the coveted title with a three-day score of 167. Great job, Althea!

With spring just around the corner, the 9ers are looking forward to warmer days, lots of golf, and more social opportunities. Life is good!