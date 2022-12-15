Lady Niners Annual Pizza Party and Team It Up for Charities Event

Cindy Gong

The annual Pizza Party to welcome back all club members and the cooler fall temperatures was well attended by more than 35 ladies and guests Josh Wilks and Harvey Trott from the Pro Shop. After a lovely morning of nine holes of golf, the ladies and gentlemen enjoyed more than six types of Domino’s pizza and catching up on the happenings of friends who were away for the summer.

On Nov. 3 the QC9LGA, QCPutters, and QC18LGA joined forces on a cold, rainy day for some golf, lunch, and prizes while also raising money for four different local charities. As usual, the ladies’ generosity surpassed all expectations, and the charities were overwhelmed with gratitude! The charities and their donation totals were as follows: Mobile Meals, $3,636; Valley Assistance Service, $3,921; Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, $4,501 and 815 pounds of food; and new to the event, Girls Golf of Green Valley, Marvol Barnard, $2,511, for a grand total of $14,569.

Well done, ladies, and what a great start to an active golf season!