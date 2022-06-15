Jim Click Raffle Tickets for Scholarships

Nancy Jacobs

The Women of Quail Creek’s Funding and Giving Committee will be selling Jim Click raffle tickets to help with our 2023 Scholarship Awards. The tickets will sell for $25 each (5 for $100) with the entire proceeds from the ticket sales going to scholarships. Tickets will be sold on the following dates and places in June and July:

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at the Grill

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the Grill

6 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Madera Clubhouse

Additional dates and times will be announced.

Each year, Jim Click sponsors a charity drive to provide eligible charities in the Tucson and surrounding areas a chance to raise funds for their charities. The winner of the raffle will receive a new 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid; the second-place winner will receive two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world; and the third-place winner will receive $5,000 cash.

We hope you will purchase tickets to help support our scholarship efforts.