Javelina Hoedown Rocked!

This year’s Javelina Hoedown raised a record amount of over $21,000 for The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Scholarship Program, with 280 tickets sold. So, another great year for an event which succeeds because so many do so much to make it happen.

The Fun: Hardscrabble Road Band was, judging from the crowds on the dance floor, awesome, and a special “thank you!” to Bill Foraker for doing such an amazing job as the evening’s emcee!

The chuckwagon dinner was beyond delicious. A big shout-out to Chef Aris, Epi Torres, and the entire banquet staff for an excellent meal, and let’s not forget bartenders Bruce and Pam for keeping everyone’s glasses full!

The photo booth was, as always, a hit, with lots of pictures taken and great memories created.

Many thanks to all who volunteered that evening and with a special shout-out to the TWOQC Decorations Committee who did such an outstanding job on the Western theme.

A special “thank You!” to Iris Pasos of Tierra Antigua Realty for being our first-ever realtor sponsor for this event!

The Fundraising: The 50/50 drawing raised $2,220, thanks in large part to Pam Ruehl who won $1,110 and immediately said, “I want to give it all right back to you. This is such a good cause!” So, a huge “thank you, Pam!” from the scholarship team!

The Silent Auction raised over $16,000! Thanks to the generous donations from the Quail Creek community as well as area merchants in Green Valley, Sahuarita, Tubac, Tucson, Oro Valley, and beyond, the offerings were varied, with something for everyone: dining experiences (Chef Aris’ dinner went for $700), golf packages ($500 paid for a foursome at Dove Mountain), artwork (a Southwestern still life from Tubac Center for the Arts went for $400), plus services, charcuterie boards, glass art, and much more.

We are therefore well on our way to another banner year! Missed out? There’s still time to support the worthy cause of scholarships for women by contributing to the Matching Fund Campaign (with a generous group of donors agreeing to contribute up to $40,000 to match any donation 2 to 1), which continues until February of 2026. Just send your tax-deductible check to TWOQC Scholarships, P.O. Box 395, Green Valley, AZ 85614, or contact Deb Melton, Director of Scholarships, at scholarships@womenqc.com for more information.