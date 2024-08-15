Javelina Hoedown Is Coming … Save the Date!

Lisa Stilson and Inna Shames

Yee-haw! All you cowgirls and cowboys of Quail Creek and the surrounding communities, be sure to mark your calendars right now for The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) annual scholarship fundraiser and most popular event: the Javelina Hoedown!

The big day is Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Madera clubhouse from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 3 and are $55 per person, which includes dinner, dancing, and lots of fun.

For those who may be new to the community, the Javelina Hoedown is the major annual event put on by The Women of Quail Creek. It is open to everyone: members and non-members, residents and non-residents alike. And it’s major in two very important ways.

First of all, it’s a whole lot of fun! Festivities will include an absolutely yummy Chuckwagon Buffet dinner, complete with BBQ pork and chicken and, of course, all the trimmings, including cornbread. There will be dancing galore to the sound of a live band, our very own Hardscrabble Road. And let’s not forget the Western photo booth.

But that’s just the beginning, because it’s all for a great cause—scholarships! The Javelina Hoedown is a major fundraiser for the TWOQC’s Scholarship Fund. Each year, TWOQC awards scholarships to deserving women graduating from Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita High School, and Rio Rico High School, along with our very unique Women In Transition (WIT) Scholarships awarded to women over 21 who are residents of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties and need a certification or are earning a degree at a community college, university, or technical or trade school.

So, along with all the fun, there will be lots of opportunities to support this great cause, including a 50/50 raffle, as well as the ever-popular, super-special Silent Auction offering unique items; one-of-a-kind experiences such as gourmet dinners, bourbon tastings, and private concerts; and a varied assortment of gift cards galore.

Look for more information on TWOQC’s Facebook page, GroupSpot, and, of course, What’s Happening. You can also contact Margie Barber, Javelina Hoedown coordinator, via email at [email protected] or by text at 520-631-4490. This is one party you won’t want to miss! So, get your friends together, dust off your cowboy hat and boots, and save the date of Oct. 22!