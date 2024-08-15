Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary Celebrates 20 Years of Equine Rescue!

Just south of Green Valley, in the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains, a very special anniversary is being celebrated: the 20th anniversary of the founding of Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary. What started as a dream in 2004 with four baby horses, became a reality: a place of refuge for equines (horses, burros, mules) needing a home and care. Those four horses became the Foundation Herd, and they continue to serve as ambassadors for Equine Voices to educate the public about the dangers facing equines today. These dangers include abandonment, abuse, use in the production of the drug Premarin, headed to slaughter, and owners who can no longer take care of them.

Over the years, there were many challenges, but with the support of dedicated volunteers and staff, generous donors, and community support, the Sanctuary has persevered. Equine Voices’ founder Karen Pomroy believes the beauty of running an equine rescue is watching their transformation. Seeing an equine that has been traumatized from abuse or abandonment transformed from sadness to happiness and from hopelessness to hope is an unforgettable experience. For those who could not be saved, the knowledge that they spent their last days surrounded by love and care is comforting.

Equine Voices has expanded from 5 to 25 acres and has rescued over 1,500 equines! Today, there are 52 horses, 6 burros, and 4 mules who call Equine Voices home. Besides the cost of feed, there are veterinary and dental costs and farrier costs for hoof care. Also, more than half of the herd is over 20 years old, which is about 60 in human age. These seniors have additional needs, including special feed, diets, supplements, and medications. Staff and volunteers ensure that all the animals are well taken care of with love and given all they need to enjoy a happy, healthy life.

Today, the Sanctuary is also rescuing wild mustangs who had been rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and uprooted from their homes in the wild. Most recently, two young mustang mares, both with injuries, would likely have met a grim fate had they not been rescued by Equine Voices. One of them was found to be pregnant and gave birth to a young colt on April 8, the day of the eclipse, and he was appropriately named Eclipse!

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, there will be a celebration on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Casino Del Sol in Tucson. The “Black, Blue and Boots Gala” will feature a three-course meal, silent auction, live auction by Jennifer Henderson, live music by Ivan Orellana, and entertainment by Hardscrabble Road Band. All proceeds from this event will help Equine Voices provide hay, special feed, supplements, and veterinary expenses for their rescued equines. Information on attending can be found on the Equine Voices website equinevoices.org. If you cannot attend but would like to donate, that information is also on the website, or you can email [email protected].