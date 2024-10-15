Javelina Hoedown Happening this Month!

Lisa Stilson

The much-anticipated annual Javelina Hoedown, sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC), is on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

It’s guaranteed to be an exciting evening with a delicious chuckwagon dinner, cash bar, and dancing to our very own Hardscrabble Road band. The ever-popular silent auction will offer a wide variety of items from golf packages, dinners, a bourbon tasting, concert experiences, hand-made items from talented artisans in Quail Creek, a booze/wine wagon, items donated by stores in Green Valley, Sahuarita, Tubac, Tumacacori, and Tucson, plus gift cards galore! And, of course, there’s our 50/50 raffle.

This event supports the TWOQC Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to high school girls from Sahuarita, Walden Grove, and Rio Rico High Schools, as well as our unique Women in Transition (WIT) Scholarships for women over 21 going back to the workplace and in need of money for courses, degrees, or certifications.

We’ve come a long way, and we are so proud of our accomplishments, which would not be possible without you! To think that eight years ago when the program started, we awarded just two $1,000 high school scholarships. Fast forward to 2024 where we awarded a total of 32 scholarships of up to $3,500 each: 20 to high school grads and 12 to Women in Transition! And a reminder, TWOQC is now a 501(c)(3). Plus, this year, for the first time, we are accepting credit cards as well as cash and checks.

Tickets have been selling like hotcakes, but there may still be a few left, so don’t wait until it’s too late! Contact the Hoedown coordinator Margie Barber at 520-631-4490 or [email protected].