Independence Day Means It’s Time for the Food for the Troops Collection

Peggy McGee

With COVID cases on the decline, the traditional Food for the Troops collection sponsored by the Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), to support the junior enlisted personnel of the 162nd Fighter Wing, AZ Air National Guard, will take place this year. Collection bins will be in the clubhouse lobby from July 1 to 4. Some of the most popular items for the troops are Chef Boyardee products (ravioli, SpaghettiOs), breakfast bars, soups (chicken noodle, vegetable beef, tomato), Hamburger Helper/Tuna Helper, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and sauce, and snacks (Cheez-it, Goldfish crackers). Many of the troops have young children, so juice packs, dried fruit, Pop-Tarts, and cereal would also be appreciated.

In addition to non-perishable foods, grooming, cleaning, and paper products are also needed. For those who don’t have time or don’t like to shop, MOAA will also accept monetary donations to support the Turkeys for the Troops program that takes place at Thanksgiving time. Checks payable to GV MOAA S&MA Fund may be mailed to Green Valley MOAA, P.O. Box 1535, Green Valley, AZ 85622-1535, or dropped off at 1908 E. Longspur Place. Cash donations will be accepted on July 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in front of the clubhouse.

MOAA will also be sponsoring a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for Turkeys for the Troops. This program gives 30 junior troops a turkey dinner with all the trimmings at Thanksgiving time. Tickets will be on sale starting at 7:15 a.m. on July 4. Members will take a break from ticket selling during the Presentation of the Colors and Flag Raising by the Naval JROTC unit from Sahuarita High School. Ticket sales will continue during and after the parade. The winning number will be drawn late afternoon on July 4. You do not have to be present to win.

On July 4, the MOAA Chapter will also be selling Jim Click raffle tickets to raise funds for scholarships for JROTC cadets from Sahuarita, Rio Rico, and Nogales High Schools. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Prizes include a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid; two round-trip, first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world to which commercial airlines fly; and $5,000 cash. Winners’ names will be drawn on Dec. 15.

Please help MOAA support the young troops who are on call every day, as well as future military leaders who will join the military when they complete their college educations.