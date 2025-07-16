Important: Summer Heat Warning!

Summer is here, and most weather experts agree it will be a scorcher. Protect yourself against extreme heat in Southern Arizona’s hot summer.



Key Points:



• Extreme Heat Definition: Two or more days of temperatures above 90°F.



• Heat Risks: High temperatures and humidity hinder sweat evaporation, limiting the body’s ability to cool down and increasing the risk of heat illness.



• Vulnerable Groups: Children under four and older adults are most at risk.



• Prevention Tips:



• Use fans or air conditioning to stay cool.



• Stay indoors during the hottest times of the day. Avoid outdoor activities or limit them to the morning and evening hours.



• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes.



• Apply sunscreen to prevent sunburn.



• Stay hydrated and carry water outdoors.



• Be cautious with medications that may reduce sweating—consult your doctor.



• Never leave adults, children, and pets inside a parked vehicle.



• Emergency Response: Move affected individuals to a shaded or cool area and apply water using hoses, ice packs, or wet towels—especially to the head, neck, and armpits.



Source: Santa Rita Fire District and Pima County “Beat the Heat”



The link for Pima County “Beat the Heat” is www.pima.gov/2042/Beat-the-Heat.

