Jane Gold

Ikebana is the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging. JoAnn Hyde, an Assistant Grand Master who has been studying Ikebana since 1980, presented a demonstration of four lovely arrangements to The Women Of Quail Creek membership on Feb. 16. Members enjoyed the beauty and symmetry of each arrangement and were informed about the Ohara School of Ikebana, Arizona Chapter.

For additional information on this chapter, contact Marjorie Williams at [email protected]