Honor Flights Are Flying Again

Peggy McGee

The next Honor Flight from Tucson will be Nov. 11 through 13. Honor Flight Southern Arizona takes veterans from the local area who served in the World War II through Vietnam eras to our nation’s Capital to see the many monuments that have been built to commemorate their service. These trips are at no cost to the veterans. One of the highlights of the trip is Mail Call, when the veterans are given letters of appreciation written by friends, school children, and the general public.

There will be 79 veterans going on the November flight. This presents an opportunity for Quail Creek residents to show appreciation to these veterans by writing each one (or at least a few of them) a letter honoring their service. Letters can be typed, copied, or handwritten on note cards or plain bond paper. Please begin letters (or notes) with “Dear Veteran,” “Dear Hero,” or a similar salutation. Place letters in individual, unsealed envelopes and bundle them with a rubber band or tie. Completed letters can be dropped off at 2719 E. Sawyer Road in Quail Creek.

Please consider getting a start on letters during the summer while it is too hot to be outside. Your efforts will be greatly appreciated by those on the flight.

Veterans may complete an application to go on an Honor Flight leaving from Tucson by going to Honor Flight Southern Arizona at honorflightaz.org.