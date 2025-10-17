Guac Bowl Thanks

Peggy McGee

The staff and board of directors of Valley Assistance Services (VAS) extend their deep appreciation to the Quail Creek residents who supported their first Guac & Give event. In addition to the many who attended the event at Tubac Golf Resort and also supported the 50/50 raffle, others made monetary donations. VAS hopes you enjoyed the opportunity to taste both guac and salsa from 14 area restaurants from Tucson to Nogales.

The top winner in the competition was Wisdom’s Café in Tumacacori, who won first place in both categories. The top three runners-up for the guac were Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen, El Zarape, and Sonora Mia. For the salsa, top votes went to Tubac Market, Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen, and La Frida Mexican Grill.

Because the event, which many attendees described as “a really fun experience,” was so popular, VAS is looking for a larger venue to host Guac & Give 2026.