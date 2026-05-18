Girls Just Wanna Have Fun—Dink and Dine

Roxanne Housley

The upper pickleball courts and ramada were full of girlfriends playing Pickleball and enjoying tasty appetizers before, during and after play. A variety of pizzas and salads along with red and white wines were provided by the hosts: Cindy Mueller, Wendy Turley, Chris Reitz, and Roxanne Housley. Dink and Dine attendees brought the appetizers and desserts. What everyone seemed to enjoy the most was visiting with each other—seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Everyone stayed to visit well after play had ended.

The ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s playlist was provided by Bill Foraker and the sound system by Eldon Housley. Two judges, Susie Fain and Jennifer Corbin were on hand to choose winners in a variety of categories. Suzanne Sicardi won for the “Best Soft Game,” Tina Davis won for “Potty Mouth” (although I think Paula Davis was a close second), Yo-yo Ehrmentrout won for “Most Enthusiastic,” Mary Taylor won for “Hardest Hitting,” Cheryl Hauser won for “Happy Hustler,” and Suze Grass for “Cutest Outfit.”

All ladies went home with a pickleball make-up bag and lots of special memories.