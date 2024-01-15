Empty Bowls, Big Hearts

Peggy McGee

Once again artisans from the Quail Creek Pottery & Sculpture Studio (POTS) and Ceramics Clubs have been busy creating original bowls for the 18th Annual Valley Assistance Services (VAS) Empty Bowls event on Saturday, Feb. 17. The fundraiser for the 501(c)(3) organization will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. The event will be a seated event; however, a carry-out option will be available so attendees may take their soups home to enjoy at their convenience. There will be eight seating times from which to choose: 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Soup may also be picked up during these same time periods for those unable to stay.

The purpose of Empty Bowls is to bring awareness that many may only have one meal per day, as they are forced to choose whether to pay for rent, utilities, medications, gas for their cars, or groceries. This is your chance to help the less fortunate while enjoying some satisfying soup (a 16-ounce bowl or container of soup, a slice of French bread, and a cookie). There will be soup from about 20 different local restaurants, including the Grill, for participants to enjoy. Attendees will choose from more than 400 beautiful bowls and take home a unique, commemorative souvenir. The bowls are lovingly handmade not only by POTS and the Ceramic Clubs, but also by crafters from Green Valley Rec and Tubac.

After they eat, attendees will have the chance to win one of the 50-plus raffle baskets. The prizes are made possible by the generosity of local retail establishments and crafts persons who willingly share their creative talents each year. One does not have to be present to win a raffle basket. In addition to the raffle, there will also be a Silent Auction featuring works of art, spa baskets, golf packages, and more. All proceeds from Empty Bowls go to support the many services that VAS provides. These include help with rent and utilities, fall prevention, RN advocacy, support groups for those who have lost a family member, and memory loss/dementia programs for those who have any form of dementia, as well as their caregivers.

Tickets are on sale for $25 at the VAS office at 3950 Camino del Heroe (in the Springs HOA development), Posada Java, the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and Nancy Pantz or by contacting Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at [email protected]. One can also prepurchase raffle tickets at six for $5, 14 for $10, and 30 for $20 at Valley Assistance Services or from Peggy McGee. Advance purchase of raffle tickets will give attendees an opportunity to put address labels and a phone number on the tickets.

Valley Assistance Services set a goal to raise $20,000 at the event. Will you help them reach or even exceed that goal so that they can continue to serve more than 7,500 residents in the local community annually?