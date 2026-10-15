Democratic Club Presents: The Pima County Election Process

Constance L. Hargrove Jordan-Isaiah Toyos

Diana Schwartz

Featured Speaker: Constance L. Hargrove, Pima County Director of Elections

On Sept. 19, the Democratic Club of Quail Creek welcomed Constance Hargrove as its featured speaker. Constance has served as Election Director since April 2022, overseeing election administration, ballot security, voter services, and public election communications.

Professional Background

Before joining Pima County, Constance held positions as Deputy Registrar in Richmond Virginia and as Deputy Registrar and Director of Elections in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Ballot Processing Overview

The Pima County Election Process is bifurcated, the Recorder’s Office headed by Gabriella Cazares-Kelly handles voter registration and maintenance, mail voting, and all early voting.

The Election Department primarily manages the Election Systems, election day voting and ballot processing. Constance described the county’s detailed ballot-processing system, including chain-of-custody procedures, election monitoring, and the technical processes that support election administration. This includes pre-and-post Logic and Accuracy testing, tabulator machines validation and monitoring that ensure 100% accuracy and security.

This article highlights only part of Hargrove’s in-depth presentation on ballot processing. To learn more about the full process, visit www.pima.vote.

Green Valley Vote Centers:

Canoa Ranch Recreation Center, 5750 S Turquoise Mountain Drive, 85622

CPAC—Community Performance and Art Center ,1250 W Continental Rd., 85622

Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N La Canada Drive, 85614

Quail Creek, 2055 E Quail Crossing Blvd, 85614

The Democratic Club of Quail Creek extends its sincere thanks to Constance Hargrove for her interesting and informative presentation.

At the Women in Blue Luncheon on Sept. 24, guest speaker Jordan-Isaiah Toyos—Southern Arizona director for Senator Ruben Gallego and a 2026 40 Under 40 honoree—discussed the senator’s work on behalf of Southern Arizona.

Upcoming Events

Oct. 17: No Kings Rally, 9 a.m. Continental Plaza, GVD and DCQC

Oct. 17: DCQC Monthly Meeting, The League of Women Voters presents “What’s on Your Ballot” a non-partisan and unbiased presentation of the 2026 Ballot Propositions at 3 p.m., Kino Center, Ocotillo Room

Oct. 22: Women In Blue Meeting, GVD Hosting, Location and Speaker TBD

Oct. 24: GVD and DCQC—The U of A Young Democrats and the AZ Blue Student Coalition at 3 p.m., Kino Center, Ocotillo Room.