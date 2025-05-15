Democratic Club April Monthly Meeting

Alphie Smith

Michael Brescia, Curator of Ethnohistory at the Arizona State Museum and Professor of History at the University of Arizona, captivated the audience of the Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) on April 19 in the Ocotillo and Mesquite Rooms of the Kino Center. The members received a history lesson, and a worthwhile one.

Brescia’s presentation was “Finding Mexamerica Through the Historical Looking Glass.” Mexamerica is the shared borderlands between the United States and Mexico. He described the economic and cultural integration of the region. The industrial United States and cultural Mexico are found here.

Brescia discussed the 1848 Mexican Cession (Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo), which ended the war between the two countries. The U.S. got land, fulfilling its “Manifest Destiny,” and Mexico received $15 million. This was good for the U.S. economically and held back Mexican development. The U.S. received natural beauties and minerals that had belonged to Mexico.

He also mentioned the Gadsden Purchase of 1854, which became the southern part of Arizona where Tucson is located.

Mexico’s border with the U.S. is better understood in context with its relationship to the U.S. and the global economy. For example, American owners of companies in Mexico live in Brownsville, Texas; Mexican migrant workers are in California and New York states, sending money back home. There has always been a back-and-forth movement of people and trade.

The borderlands have also shared cultural, artistic, and culinary aspects, much of it coming from Mexico. Brescia mentioned the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) who captured both sides of the border in her art. He also praised restaurants in Tucson for their Mexican and Sonoran food.

Brescia touched on our water treaty of 1944 with Mexico, climate change and extreme weather, and migration from Mexico to the U.S. In summary, the geographic culture and economy of Mexico is tied more with its northern neighbor than it is with the Latin countries to the south.

Brescia answered questions, and Carol Smith, president of DCQC, presented Brescia with a check for the Border Community Alliance.

The next DCQC meeting is Saturday, May 17, at 3 p.m. It will be a Zoom interactive meeting with Herb Paine, president of Paine Consulting Services. He will be giving an assessment and update on Project 2025 implementation.

For more information about the DCQC, email infodcqc@gmail.com.