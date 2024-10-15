DCQC Has Been Busy

Lois Connell and Alphie Smith

Yard Signs

The Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC) is selling yard signs in support of Democratic candidates and their positions on various issues. If you are interested in purchasing a sign or two, contact John Murphy at [email protected] or call him at 520-300-5771.

Candidate Forum

On Sept. 21 DCQC hosted The Countdown to Victory candidate forum at the Madera clubhouse ballroom, in cooperation with Green Valley Democrats. More than 300 participants from the Green Valley/Sahuarita area participated. The forum included the Democratic candidates or their representatives for the U.S. Congress and Senate, the Arizona House and Senate, candidates for Pima County offices, and the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The following candidates were there in person and spoke to the attendees:

• Kirsten Engel, candidate for the U.S. Congress from CD6

• Rosanna Gabaldon, incumbent candidate for the Arizona Senate, representing LD21

• Bob Karp, candidate for the Arizona Senate, representing LD19

• Gregg Frostrom, candidate for the Arizona House, representing LD19

• Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, candidate for the Arizona House, representing LD21

• Vanessa Bechtol, candidate for Pima County Supervisor in District 4

The chairs of the Democratic Party in LD19, Gerry Stoops, and LD21, Marcy Abert, also attended. The atmosphere was enthusiastic and joyful as candidates spoke about their agendas and their hopes for the 2024 election.

Women In Blue Luncheon

On Sept. 26 women in Quail Creek participated in the Women In Blue Luncheon held in a private home in Quail Creek. The monthly luncheons are co-hosted by the Democratic Club of Quail Creek and Green Valley Democrats. The group allows like-minded women to gather in a neutral setting. More than 55 women from Quail Creek, Green Valley, and Sahuarita attended. The speaker was Patrick Robles, the Southeastern Field Organizer for the Kamala Harris campaign. Participants enthusiastically welcomed his participation.

The next luncheon will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m. It will be in a private home at 539 N. Ramos Lane in Quail Creek. As usual, women from Quail Creek, Green Valley, and Sahuarita are welcome. Lunch will be a buffet. Dessert, water, and iced tea are included. The cost is $30, payable at the event by cash or check payable to Green Valley Democrats. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 21, to Lois Connell at [email protected].